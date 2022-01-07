4,000 electric scooters dispatched, vast majority of data not reflected on VAHAN: Varun Dubey, CMO, Ola Electric

Ola Electric, which began deliveries on December 15, said at least 4,000 scooters have been dispatched but the actual vehicle registrations on the Road Transport Ministry portal are approximately 400. Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat said that however a vast majority of data is not reflected on the VAHAN app.

Ola Electric , which began deliveries on December 15, said at least 4,000 scooters have been dispatched. The actual vehicle registrations on the Road Transport Ministry portal are approximately 400. This reported mismatch in the sales figures of Ola Electric scooters has even the FADA president worried

However, Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat that a vast majority of data is not reflected on the VAHAN app.

"It is important to understand how VAHAN works and there has been a lot of misinformation on this on social media as well as on some TV channels. All states don't report data into VAHAN number one, number two, there are some states that run the older VAHAN version where it may take up to a month for the reader to show up. Number three, temporary registration plates are not reported in VAHAN and temporary plates to permanent plates take up to a month," Dubey said.

Also Read:

"We have started deliveries only from 15th of December onwards. Once our customers make the transition from temporary plates to permanent plates, those data is going to show up in VAHAN. Some states go directly to permanently plates, those states data shows up faster which is what you are seeing and that is roughly what the discrepancy is between what we have dispatched and delivered as well as what you are seeing," he added.

VAHAN is the flagship e-Governance application that automates the RTO operations related to Vehicle Registration, Permit, Taxation, Enforcement in the whole country.

Dubey said that 4,000 scooters have been dispatched in December, many of them have been delivered. However, some of them are also in the final stages of registration and they will be delivered over the next couple of days as and when the registration gets done.