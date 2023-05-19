10 things Walmart spoke about India, Flipkart and PhonePe during its earnings call

Flipkart also recently launched Flipkart Fulfillment services, which, according to Walmart's management, is seeing really good traction across the country.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the world, continues to be impressed by its India investments - Flipkart and PhonePe, the company's executives elaborated during its earnings call. "For India, a group of us were there last week and we left even more excited about our opportunities," CEO Doug McMilon said during the call.

McMilon, along with other Walmart executives were in India last week and the former even called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he spoke about on his Twitter page. "Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity," the Walmart CEO wrote on Twitter.

Here are some of the other things Walmart's executives spoke about during the earnings call:

Increasing Exports

McMilon further said that Walmart sees a big opportunity to increase their exports from India across quite a few merchant categories, although he did not elaborate on which categories are those.

Scaling Of Flipkart

Flipkart's e-commerce platform continues to scale and is expanding its reach in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - Executive Vice President and CFO John David Rainey said. Flipkart's eKart business now has more than 35,000 Kirana partners and it is also providing fulfillment services for Flipkart sellers and other third parties.

Walmart had acquired a 77 percent stake in Flipkart in 2018 in a $16 billion transaction. It later led a $1.2 billion funding round for Flipkart in July 2020. Reports earlier this year suggested that it was in talks with Accel and Tiger Global to buy their shares for around $1.5 billion, valuing Flipkart at$30 billion.

Strong Results From Flipkart

Rainey further said that Flipkart had strong topline results and also improved its contribution profit. "The team continues to expand their products and services," he said, highlighting Flipkart Travel as an example. Flipkart Travel recently added bus reservations to its offering through the Cleartrip platform and is already capable of offering a million bus connections to customers.

Impressed With PhonePe

During the quarter, Flipkart's PhonePe crossed annualised Total Payment Volume of 1 trillion for the first time. Flipkart had acquired PhonePe, a startup floated by its own former employees for $20 million in 2016. Walmart later spent nearly $1 billion in taxes to bring PhonePe's domicile back to India. PhonePe recently secured a $200 million funding from Walmart and is also aiming for an IPO in 2024-2025.

"Both Flipkart and PhonePe continue to impress us and meet our expectations," Walmart International's President and CEO Judith McKenna said during the call.

India Finds New Ways To Serve Customers

Walmart's management said that India is a buildout of an ecosystem in its own right and they are excited about what Flipkart and PhonePe will do in the future, backed by their tech and sourcing capabilities. "Of course, our more mature marketplace is in India, which has hundreds of millions of products on that. It continues to find new ways to serve customers," McKenna said.

Flipkart also recently launched Flipkart Fulfillment services, which, according to the management, is seeing really good traction across the country.

For the quarter, Walmart reported sales growth of nearly 8 percent as grocery sales helped offset the weakness in sales of discretionary items like clothing and electronics. It also raised its full-year guidance, now anticipating sales to rise by 3.5 percent for the year. Nearly 60 percent of Walmart's annual US sales came from groceries.