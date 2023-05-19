10 things Walmart spoke about India, Flipkart and PhonePe during its earnings call

Flipkart also recently launched Flipkart Fulfillment services, which, according to Walmart's management, is seeing really good traction across the country.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the world, continues to be impressed by its India investments - Flipkart and PhonePe, the company's executives elaborated during its earnings call. "For India, a group of us were there last week and we left even more excited about our opportunities," CEO Doug McMilon said during the call.

McMilon, along with other Walmart executives were in India last week and the former even called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he spoke about on his Twitter page. "Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity," the Walmart CEO wrote on Twitter.