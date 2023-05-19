English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News10 things Walmart spoke about India, Flipkart and PhonePe during its earnings call

10 things Walmart spoke about India, Flipkart and PhonePe during its earnings call

10 things Walmart spoke about India, Flipkart and PhonePe during its earnings call
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 19, 2023 6:09:34 AM IST (Published)

Flipkart also recently launched Flipkart Fulfillment services, which, according to Walmart's management, is seeing really good traction across the country.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the world, continues to be impressed by its India investments - Flipkart and PhonePe, the company's executives elaborated during its earnings call. "For India, a group of us were there last week and we left even more excited about our opportunities," CEO Doug McMilon said during the call.

Live Tv

Loading...

McMilon, along with other Walmart executives were in India last week and the former even called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he spoke about on his Twitter page. "Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity," the Walmart CEO wrote on Twitter.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X