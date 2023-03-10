homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBira 91 raises $10 million from MUFG Bank

Mar 10, 2023

Rise in disposable income and rising socialization among consumers post easing Covid restrictions are among the key reasons driving the growth of beer market in India.

Beer maker, Bira 91 raised $10 million from MUFG bank, with an aim to raise its beer production and cater to the rising demand in the country. Bira 91 holds  5% market share across various parts of India, thrice of its pre covid numbers.

Other beer players catering to Indian market are Kingfisher, Carlsberg, Heineken, Budweiser, among others.
