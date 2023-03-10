English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBira 91 raises $10 million from MUFG Bank

Bira 91 raises $10 million from MUFG Bank

Bira 91 raises $10 million from MUFG Bank
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 10, 2023 9:23:24 AM IST (Updated)

Rise in disposable income and rising socialization among consumers post easing Covid restrictions are among the key reasons driving the growth of beer market in India.

Beer maker, Bira 91 raised $10 million from MUFG bank, with an aim to raise its beer production and cater to the rising demand in the country. Bira 91 holds  5% market share across various parts of India, thrice of its pre covid numbers.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Other beer players catering to Indian market are Kingfisher, Carlsberg, Heineken, Budweiser, among others.
Rise in disposable income and rising socialization among consumers post easing Covid restrictions are among the key reasons driving the growth of beer market in India.
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 9:12 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BeerBira 91Japan's MUFG Bank

Next Article

Milk prices likely to spike as supply tightens this summer

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X