  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Companies moot carbon pricing as climate change threatens business: CDP

Updated : April 22, 2021 12:47 PM IST

58 Indian companies including TCS and Infosys are doing carbon pricing
Internal carbon pricing disclosed by the corporate houses ranges from $10 to $50.11
CDP has been collecting corporate data on the use of carbon pricing since 2014
Companies moot carbon pricing as climate change threatens business: CDP
Published : April 22, 2021 12:03 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 22: Over 3.14 lakh new cases in India, death toll climbs to 1.84 lakh and more

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 22: Over 3.14 lakh new cases in India, death toll climbs to 1.84 lakh and more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement