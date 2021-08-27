Commodity prices a concern for the company, says J Kumar Infraprojects

J Kumar Infraprojects said commodity prices were a concern for the company.

Civil engineering and construction company J Kumar Infraprojects on Friday said commodity prices were a concern for the company.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kamal Gupta, managing director, said "Variation in commodity prices will be a continuing factor and our efforts will be to sustain margin. Therefore, all our contracts are covered with a price escalation clause. So any rise in terms of commodities or labour, we will not be impacted because of it."

Gupta said, "We could do robust topline in FY22 and even the third wave that people are expecting, I think the effect and the disruption will be much better compared to the first and second wave. We are fully prepared to meet our timelines, revenue and margin ratios."

Gupta said the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoI) from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for Rs 455 crore Mithi river project, which is a micro-tunnelling joint venture with Michigan Engineers.

In the micro-tunnelling joint venture, J Kumar Infraprojects holds 51 percent share. He further said the company is in the process of bidding for the Goregaon-Mulund link road project as well.

J Kumar is looking for an order inflow in the range of Rs 2,200-2,500 crore this year, Gupta added.

