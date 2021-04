Commodity price rise will remain a concern for next few months: Amber Enterprise

The MET department expects the upcoming summer season to be warmer than usual over most regions in India. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Jasbir Singh, Chairman & CEO at Amber Enterprise to take stock of the likely demand for cooling products.

According to Singh, the demand has been very robust and positive. The only deterrent, as per Singh, is the cost increase because of the rise in commodity prices in the month of April or May.

He further added that despite the price increases, there are no supply bottlenecks as of now.

"We see some bottlenecks in April maybe for some days because of component shortage. Other than that supply chain is quite smooth,” he noted.

Singh believes that the company is likely to grow at least in the 15-20 percent range in FY22 after COVID disrupted operations in FY21.

On capacity utilisation he said, “We have 15 plant right now and all of the plants are at different capacity utilisation. But on an average basis I would say that we are somewhere about 75-80 percent. We have raised Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for Rs 400 crore in month of September and will be doing this capex through internal accruals as well as cash we are having with us.”