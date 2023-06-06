Commercial hits: Hyderabad, Bengaluru accounted for 56% of new office launches in FY23

A look at Pan-India office-space launches, however, doesn't make for great reading. Data suggests that developers may have turned circumspect when it comes to launching new projects, in keeping with the ongoing lull in the global economy.

Of the nearly 49 million square feet of new supply that hit the Indian office market in FY-23, office-space completions in Hyderabad and Bengaluru accounted for over 27 million square feet. That is 56 percent of the total new inventory. Both cities have seen office-space developers deliver on proposed projects, with developers in Bengaluru seeing absorption exceed FY-22 levels.

According to Anarock, Hyderabad saw 14.94 million sq ft in new office completions in FY-23, while Bengaluru saw 12.66 million sq ft in the same period. For perspective, new supply in bigger markets like NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were 8.82 million and 4.18 million sq ft, respectively. However, while Hyderabad and NCR have seen an uptick in new supply, MMR and Bengaluru saw new supply reduce in comparison with FY-22 levels.

A look at Pan-India office-space launches, however, doesn't make for great reading. Data suggests that developers may have turned circumspect when it comes to launching new projects, in keeping with the ongoing lull in the global economy. According to Anarock, FY-22 saw 48.66 million sq ft in new office-space launches, down 4.96 percent from 51.2 million sq ft launched the previous fiscal.