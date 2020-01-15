#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal not to meet Jeff Bezos

Updated : January 15, 2020 11:54 AM IST

The e-commerce player has come under investigations on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers, in India.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an enquiry into the operations of both Amazon and Flipkart on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers.
Traders across 300 cities of the country have planned to hold protests under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) during Bezos' visit.
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal not to meet Jeff Bezos
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV