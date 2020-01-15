Business

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal not to meet Jeff Bezos

Updated : January 15, 2020 11:54 AM IST

The e-commerce player has come under investigations on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers, in India.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an enquiry into the operations of both Amazon and Flipkart on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers.