Colgate-Palmolive expects Palmolive to grow at double the pace of its overall portfolio

Toothpaste maker Colgate-Palmolive (India) will consider increasing offerings in the Palmolive range. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Prabha Narasimhan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd, said the company expects Palmolive to grow at double the pace of its overall portfolio.

Narasimhan also said that macroeconomic recovery is currently underway and that it sees some improvement in rural sentiment.

The FMCG major also expects gross margins to grow going forward. The company will focus on higher usage, premiumization and holding market share

Colgate-Palmolive (India) will focus on growing sales going forward, and EBITDA margins are likely to sustain at current levels, the CEO stated.

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 earnings

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 273.7 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 209.7 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year.

Revenue of Colgate climbed to Rs 1,338.6 crore during the quarter ending June 2023 against Rs 1,208.3 crore in Q1FY23. The earnings per share of the company increased to Rs 10.6 in Q1FY24 from Rs 7.71 during the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

"We are pleased with the results for the quarter that saw strong quarter-on-quarter sales growth and improvement across profitability ratios. This has been driven by good execution against our strategy focused on growing the oral care category. While the domestic sales grew at 12.3 percent compared to the same quarter of last year, toothpaste sales recorded a high double-digits growth. We are also seeing early signs of recovery in rural markets and remain optimistic about continued improvement,” Narasimhan had said post Q1 results.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) were trading 3 percent lower at Rs 1,935 apiece in Tuesday's late afternoon deals. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen 28 percent.

Analysts have raised the target price and the earnings-per-share estimates of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd after the toothpaste maker posted better-than-estimated first-quarter results.