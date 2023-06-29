Coffee producer CCL reaches $1 billion market cap

With four manufacturing units in India, Vietnam, and Switzerland, CCL Products has its presence in over 100 countries, making it the third-largest player in India's B2C coffee segment.

CCL Products (India) Limited, a private label coffee manufacturer, has achieved the status of a billion-dollar company in terms of market capitalisation, a company release said. Over the past 28 years, the Indian multinational has experienced growth, expanding from 3,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) in 1995 to 55,000 TPA currently, the release added.

With four manufacturing units in India, Vietnam, and Switzerland, CCL Products has its presence in over 100 countries, making it the third-largest player in India's B2C coffee segment.

The company is also constructing a new manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 400 crore. The company has also ventured into the plant-based protein snacks category.

The CCL has made investments in its supply chain, packaging, and marketing, establishing a strong presence in the B2C market segment.

"In pursuit of its goal to become an FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) company, CCL has introduced its own brands and recently acquired six coffee brands from Sweden-based coffee roasters Löfbergs Group," the release said further.