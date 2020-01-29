Business
Coffee Day seeks more time from BSE, NSE for audited results
Updated : January 29, 2020 08:53 PM IST
The BSE and the NSE had warned of trading suspension for Coffee Day by February 3.
Exchanges had set a deadline for Coffee Day to release the financials by January 29.
Coffee Day released its unaudited second quarter (Q2) numbers on Wednesday.
