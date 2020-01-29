Coffee Day seeks more time from BSE, NSE for audited results

Coffee Day Enterprises has asked equities exchanges BSE and NSE for more time to release its audited results for the first-half of the financial year, according sources privy to the development.

Earlier this month, both the stock exchanges had warned Coffee Day of trading suspension from February 3 for non-compliance with listing norms by not putting out audited financial statements.

They had set a deadline for the company to put out the financials by January 29. The company released its unaudited second quarter (Q2) numbers on Wednesday. The company had brought out Q1 unaudited results in November last year.

The coffee chain has informed the exchanges that the Coffee Day board-assigned investigation by former Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) deputy inspector general Ashok Kumar Malhotra into the purported suicide letter of the company’s former chairman VG Siddartha was still in progress and that the company would put out the consolidated financial results after it is completed.

Following the demise of Siddhartha in July last year, the company brought in SV Ranganath as interim chairman and initiated a probe into the letter purportedly written by the founder of the coffee chain, which made allegations of harassment by an investor and tax officials.

The investigation report is likely to be out in a few days, a source told CNBC TV 18. However, the company did not share any official comments on the development.

Here's a look at the Q2 unaudited financial numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises and its coffee business Coffee Day Global:

In Coffee Day’s Q2 unaudited result, the company posted a revenue Rs 843 crore, down 14 percent, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 69 percent year-on-year at Rs 67 crore.