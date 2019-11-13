Business
Coffee Day Enterprises delays Q2 results citing ongoing probe, Sanjay Nayar quits board
Updated : November 13, 2019 07:22 PM IST
According to the regulatory filing, the probe into the company’s accounts is progressing and is likely to take a few more weeks for completion.
Coffee Day Enterprises, which owns and operates India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, has a total debt of Rs 4,970 crore.
