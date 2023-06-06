Shipbuilders like Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock extend Monday's gains, rise between 2-5%

Since its 52-week low on June 20, the Cochin Shipyard's stock has risen nearly 90 percent.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard are up for the eighth straight day on Tuesday, extending Monday's 11 percent surge. Shares of its peer Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are also up 4 percent in trade and are also advancing for the eighth day in a row.

Cochin Shipyard's shares have gained nearly 20 percent over the last eight trading sessions. Since its 52-week low on June 20, the Cochin Shipyard's stock has risen nearly 90 percent. However, the company reported a weak operating performance for the March quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the March quarter halved from last year to Rs 600 crore, and the company also reported an operating loss of Rs 64 crore.