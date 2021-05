Happiest Minds Technologies has partnered with Coca Cola United to streamline order and invoicing procedures for the freestyle vending machine. Rajiv Shah, President and CEO, Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds discussed this further.

“Coca Cola United had introduced a touchscreen freestyle dispenser at customer locations and maintenance of those dispensers was a problem. We approached the problem through the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as digital process automation,” he said.

The company has developed four different Bots, which allows Coca Cola United to look at the complex 11-step process without any human intervention and improving predictability.

In terms of deal margins, he said, “Marginwise, it is a pure-play consulting plus development activities, so continue to be on the same margin level that we operate at the company level, which is always at relatively high gross margin. Last quarter we had about 26 percent EBITDA margin, so the deal margins continue to be in that range.”

The company is not seeing an impact on margins due to the second wave of COVID-19.

“We have always maintained that our sustainable margin will be in the range of 22-24 percent. While COVID has a lot of negative impact from a personal perspective, it has proven the model that doesn’t matter where the location is,” he added.