Business Coca-Cola results beat as sales improve from pandemic lows Updated : October 22, 2020 07:10 PM IST The company said sales of its trademark Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar were now positive. Net income attributable to Coca-Cola's shareholders fell 33.01 percent to $1.74 billion. Net revenue fell 9 percent to $8.7 billion, above the estimate of $8.36 billion.