Coca-Cola results beat as sales improve from pandemic lows

Updated : October 22, 2020 07:10 PM IST

The company said sales of its trademark Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar were now positive.
Net income attributable to Coca-Cola's shareholders fell 33.01 percent to $1.74 billion.
Net revenue fell 9 percent to $8.7 billion, above the estimate of $8.36 billion.
