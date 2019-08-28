Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty start flat on slowdown, trade war worries
Asian stocks find modest support on firmer US futures
Oil prices gain as inventory build eases recession concerns
Rupee weakens against US dollar over muted market sentiment
Home Business
Business

Coca-Cola enters India's non-alcoholic malt-drink market with Barbican

Updated : August 28, 2019 09:11 AM IST

As part of the pilot, Barbican is imported and available at around 3,000 select outlets across metropolitan cities.
The recent foray is part of Coca-Cola's plan to introduce more healthier options in the food and beverage segment in India.
A non-alcoholic malt drink is a high energy beverage, brewed in the same fashion as beer or ale.
Coca-Cola enters India's non-alcoholic malt-drink market with Barbican
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

What does RBI's Rs 1.76 lakh crore transfer mean to economy?

What does RBI's Rs 1.76 lakh crore transfer mean to economy?

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV