Business
Coca-Cola enters India's non-alcoholic malt-drink market with Barbican
Updated : August 28, 2019 09:11 AM IST
As part of the pilot, Barbican is imported and available at around 3,000 select outlets across metropolitan cities.
The recent foray is part of Coca-Cola's plan to introduce more healthier options in the food and beverage segment in India.
A non-alcoholic malt drink is a high energy beverage, brewed in the same fashion as beer or ale.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more