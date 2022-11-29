Coalesce: Art of the possible- A platform that brings businesses together to define the future

Ever wondered what the future holds for the business fraternity? Everyone is talking about designing business solutions of the future. But can that be done while working in silos? No. The business landscape today relies on communication and collaboration between the best and brightest minds to create results that are far greater than what each person can achieve alone.
This is the guiding vision behind Deloitte's Coalesce: Art of the Possible programme. An annual flagship programme, it brings together CXOs, industry stalwarts, and tech giants on a common platform to think through the biggest challenges and opportunities businesses face today. Held in Goa between 28-30 Sep 2022, the programme involved 162 client CXOs, including 65 strategy clients from 145 organisations and 14 alliance sponsors. The biggest names in attendance included Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce.
The programme involved several design thinking workshops
that encouraged clients to collaboratively arrive at innovative and futuristic approaches to common business challenges. Ten CXO tracks covered the gamut of C-suite roles, and the alliance experience zones where participants could present solutions, assets, and joint go-to-market services
During the design thinking workshops, 10 unique future themes with the potential to shape the future of business emerged.
Coalesce has set a precedent for next-level collaboration to define the future, for not only the team’s peers and global counterparts, but also for India Inc. at large. This first-of-its-kind experience made us realise that putting aside our individual interests and coming together for the greater good will certainly take us towards a better and promising future. We also felt the need to create an ecosystem that enables businesses to connect, collaborate, and co-create innovative solutions to future challenges.
Coalesce 2022 lived up to its name by bringing together the collective strength of India Inc to unlock limitless possibilities—to harness the power of connections to define the future.
Article attributed to Vinay Prabhakar: Ecosystem and Alliances Leader, Deloitte India.
