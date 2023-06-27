Coal ministry receives 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines in 7th round of auctions

homebusiness NewsCoal ministry receives 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines in 7th round of auctions

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 7:58:40 PM IST (Published)

The online bids that were received for the coal mines will be opened on Wednesday in New Delhi, as per by the Coal Ministry.

The Coal Ministry received a total of 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines, in the seventh round of commercial coal block auctions. In the auction, two or more bids have been received for seven mines.

The online technical bids received as part of commercial coal mine auction process will be opened on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in New Delhi.


The submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines closed at 12 pm on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The offline submission of bids closed at 4 pm on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

A total of 103 coal mines were put on auction for the sale of coal under the seventh round of commercial coal mine auctions by the nominated authority, Ministry of Coal on March 29, 2023.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
