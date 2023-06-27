Coal ministry receives 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines in 7th round of auctions

The online bids that were received for the coal mines will be opened on Wednesday in New Delhi, as per by the Coal Ministry.

The Coal Ministry received a total of 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines, in the seventh round of commercial coal block auctions. In the auction, two or more bids have been received for seven mines.

The online technical bids received as part of commercial coal mine auction process will be opened on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in New Delhi.