CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsCoal ministry receives 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines in 7th round of auctions

Coal ministry receives 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines in 7th round of auctions

Coal ministry receives 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines in 7th round of auctions
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 7:58:40 PM IST (Published)

The online bids that were received for the coal mines will be opened on Wednesday in New Delhi, as per by the Coal Ministry.

The Coal Ministry received a total of 35 offline bids for 18 coal mines, in the seventh round of commercial coal block auctions. In the auction, two or more bids have been received for seven mines.

Live TV

Loading...

The online technical bids received as part of commercial coal mine auction process will be opened on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in New Delhi.


The submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines closed at 12 pm on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The offline submission of bids closed at 4 pm on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X