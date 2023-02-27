Coal ministry auctions 10 coal mines with 1866 MT coal reserve

The ministry launched the 6th round and 2nd attempt of 5th round of commercial coal mines auctions on November 3, 2022, which received an unprecedented response from the industry. Recently, the ministry had announced that 27 coal mines will be auctioned in the upcoming round of commercial mines auction that begins on February 27.

The coal ministry on Monday announced the auction of 10 coal mines, as a step forward for the auction process for 141 coal and lignite mines, launched in November last year. The ministry said that out the 10 mines, 6 were CMSP coal mines and 4 were MMDR coal mines. The total coal reserve of these 10 mines is a whopping 1866 MT, which presents a significant opportunity for commercial mining.

The Coal Ministry has stated that these mines have the potential for a capital investment of Rs. 1185 crore, which could help to create jobs and boost the economy.

Among the 10 mines were, Chendipana in the state of Odisha, Datima and Purunga in Chhattisgarh, Kalambi Kalmeshwar and North West of Madheri in Maharashtra, Khagra Joydev in West Bengal, Mandla North and Marwatola VII in Madhya Pradesh, and, Parbapur Central and Patal East in Jharkhand.

Recently, the ministry had announced that 27 coal mines will be auctioned in the upcoming round of commercial mines auction that begins on February 27.

The ministry stated that after the technical evaluation was completed, 27 coal mines that had received more than one bid will be put up for auction from Monday, February 27, 2023.

The ministry further added that 96 bids were received for 36 coal mines, including participation from many first-time bidders, reflecting the enthusiasm among the bidders and the positive sentiment about the coal mining sector.

This move by the Coal Ministry is expected to boost the coal mining sector in India and contribute to the country's energy security while also generating employment opportunities and boosting the economy.

