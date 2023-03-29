Coal mine auction: India launches 7th round, puts 106 mines on the block

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, speaking at the launch, proclaimed that India will become an exporter by 2025-26 and is set to break coal production records by end of this fiscal year.

India's on Wednesday launched the 7th round of commercial coal mine auctions and has put 106 mines on the block in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. At the event, the Coal Ministry announced that this year, India has witnessed its highest-ever coal production from commercial mines. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Secretary Amrit Lal Meena also hosted the event.

The Coal Ministry has stated that as power demand rises, coal demand will also rise and will abate in the medium term. This year, India witnessed the highest-ever coal production of 113 MT from captive and commercial mines.

With the current growth in production, the nation expects to produce 300 MT of coal by 2025-26.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi proclaimed that India will become an exporter by 2025-26 and is set to break coal production records by end of this fiscal year.

Speaking at the launch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India will continue to developmental problems if its energy needs aren't met.

"After the Ukraine conflict, the countries learned that no matter how big and developed a nation is if it's not self-reliant for its energy needs, then it can face hurdles in development," Singh said.

He added that India is encouraging alternative energy sources like ethanol, biofuels and compressed biogas.

The country is working towards decarbonisation through the use of electric vehicles and hydrogen, Singh said.

