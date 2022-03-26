Coach Soch | What next in your professional journey?

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. Think of where you are. Think of where you are.

What mental frame are you in? Are you feeling upbeat? Motivated sufficiently? Committed to the next leg of your life journey?

Presumably, you would like to know what you want and what you actually need.

Surely, there is a difference in the 'want'and the & ‘need’.

Think of how far you have come in life -- be it your career, personal and social life, or financial objectives.

Think of your upbringing. Think of the opportunities you have had. And those ones you used to develop yourself. Think of those opportunities you missed. But do not indulge in self-pity. That time for that is past.

Think of what’s ahead of you. But unlike what others say, it is not simply waiting for you. If you want something, you have to work towards it. Though there is no guarantee that you might get it, despite your efforts.

The big exit

Every founder dreams of the "big" exit. Quite a few, despite their success in that journey, keep coming back to their next idea or venture.

It is that passion to solve problems and to make an impact in their sector of choice. For them, serial entrepreneurship is a "must-have"; It is a "state of mind".

For most of them, money is not the prime motivator, at least now. After their successful exit, they have wealth enough not to worry about monthly bills. Call it a thrill of sorts, but they simply cannot go back to a routine day job, especially when the adventure of another startup is on their mind.

Have you learnt your lessons?

Many successful founders feel that having built a credible business earns them investors' respect and attention. It allows them access to a newer set of team members. It also allows them access to investor circles. All of these increase their confidence towards their next venture idea. For it gives them access to capital and human capital, with lesser effort.

Founders and teams which have tasted success with a venture, now are geared up for the next. The reasons are simple: they had much failure and struggle before they succeeded; their mental resilience and agility has been proven; they have learnt from their mistakes; they understand the need for building frameworks to have teams perform -- be it systems, processes, control mechanism--including financial ones--and risk framework. Yet they have that hunger for risk-taking for their next venture idea. That’s the common drive for entrepreneurs.

In this aspect, are you an entrepreneur or employee with similar aspirations?

Do you have the enthusiasm and energy for the next idea that you want to bring to life?

Expectations, emotions and empathy

In fact, it is a common observation that families of entrepreneurs go through their own turmoil in the process of venture-building. While the world gets to hear of the entrepreneurs, their families are in the background.

They have silently borne the brunt of every busy mother/father, who was parenting that new venture. They have sacrificed much to ensure that the family member builds a credible and successful business. It is exactly for this reason that they also equally react with shock or dismay when the entrepreneur wants to get into yet another new business.

Questions would be asked if you don’t have the mojo now that you have exited.

Silent whispers would suggest that you are now so rich that your subsequent generations don’t have to work at all.

Do you feel that you have lost your ‘identity’ without your startup? Do you feel tired or restless or bored, now that you have exited your startup? Do you feel unwanted or a feeling of despondency? Are you going nuts by constantly shopping for things that you think could give you momentary happiness? Are you scared that you are not able to talk about what you feel?

These are surely withdrawal symptoms after a hectic-paced startup life. Time for you to relax and recuperate. And to think calmly about your next journey ahead.

Don’t be shy of talking to your mentor or someone you respect, but don’t get coloured by your emotions or the money you made in the last exit.

Ideas, Inspirations, Innovation don’t get influenced by money.