Coach Soch | 'Purpose': What it means, how it defines you and your goals

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. Purpose

Is this word ‘purpose’ simply fashionable to use?

Is it a mere PR tactic or a slide in your corporate pitch?

Does it refer to reason(s) that you do certain thing(s)?

Does it define or articulate your intentions or objectives in life (career being part of it)?

Or is it purely something different?

Does it mean that each of us and our teams /companies should have a purpose (of existence)?

Does it even mean that individuals can have a ‘purpose’?

Yes, Purpose, can be looked at as our very own definition of "why".

Why we do what we do, why we do it in a certain fashion, why we involve a certain set of stakeholders, why we don’t do a few things, etc.

Many management proponents have floated the question, "How would the world be worse off if we did not exist?". Some ask this question more bluntly: “Will you be even missed?”

Many businesses identify a lofty societal objective as the purpose of their existence. For example, Disney wants people to be happy.

Does this mean that all organisations can have a purpose of existence statement?

What if there is none? Does it mean that its sheer existence could be questioned by its stakeholders and even blatantly rejected as unwanted ?

Sticking to purpose

Do we always stick to our intended or stated purposes?

By the way, are these two purposes (intended and stated) the same for you?

During times of crisis, having a sense of "purpose" can be a navigational tool; to navigate chaos, uncertainty, worries, self-doubts. Research has shown that individuals who have a firm sense of purpose tend to have stronger self-respect and an increased sense of resilience, however the stress points are.

Those organisations, pre-pandemic, which claimed having their purpose statements were in place surely would be judged by their behaviour in the past two years. During uncertain times or volatile markets, it is easy to be swayed to give up the purpose for sustenance.

Organisational culture and individual purpose

"Purpose" as a concept could sound as vague, as it can be. It is precisely for a lack of "what’s in it for me?” and “what should I do and not do" that many teams feel confused about "purpose".

This is the reason why implementing a corporate purpose becomes difficult. It needs nurturing, time to percolate fully into all the team members. It is also difficult got another reason--that purpose is not only corporate but also personal. What if your colleagues' sense of personal purpose does not match or resonate with your corporate purpose?

A purpose statement must be understood and have a feeling of being owned by everyone in your team. One of the simpler and more honest ways of building a purpose statement is to get your team to build it with you, for, they have to own it and live with it. Purpose is typically the leadership agenda. Founders/leaders want to do the right thing. Along with their board, they work in setting vision, roadmap and execution capabilities.

Purpose cannot be directed or instructed.

Purpose cannot be just spoken about in motivational speeches.

Purpose has to be felt and seen as being lived daily.

There is no shortcut to this journey. Merely putting posters and merchandise won’t be enough for the time and human behaviour it needs.

"Purpose" is a grand word, but in the end, it is about impacting others. If you keep that in mind and lead from within, you are certain to find success. It is also the reason why we wake up everyday to do what we do, and also importantly, not to do what we don’t want to.

If you are confused every morning on why you are doing what you are doing, or irritated that you don’t want to do what you are set to do that day, just question yourself if you know "your purpose".