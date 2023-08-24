CNBC TV18
Terms and Conditions

CNN-News18's new multimedia campaign showcases its year-long hold on No.1 spot

The multimedia campaign launched in The Economic Times newspaper highlights CNN-News18’s comprehensive, year-long lead over its key competitors both on TV and digital.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 24, 2023 6:31:11 PM IST (Published)

CNN-News18's new multimedia campaign showcases its year-long hold on No.1 spot
To showcase its year-long dominance in English news viewership, CNN-News18 India launched a multimedia campaign on Wednesday.

The English news channel released a page one ad in all editions of The Economic Times to announce its leadership in the genre. The multimedia campaign has gone live across digital platforms including social media, and is being extensively amplified on trade media platforms.
The campaign launched in The Economic Times newspaper highlights CNN-News18’s comprehensive, year-long lead over its key competitors both on TV and digital. The TV data shows that CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share, which is significantly larger than that of Republic TV and Times Now. With Republic TV at 29.6% and Times Now at 23.5% market share, CNN-News18 stands apart as the undisputed leader in the English news segment. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 2+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%)
On the digital front, CNN-News18 has captured a whopping 1.4 billion views on YouTube, surpassing Times Now and Republic TV at 795 million and 226 million views respectively. (Source: Socialblade | Period: Aug’22-July’23)
Furthermore, the channel displayed remarkable performance on Facebook with 787 million views. While Times Now stayed on the second spot with 731 million views, Republic was left far behind at 66 million views on Facebook. (Source: Crowdtangle | Period: Aug’22-July’23)
The high decibel campaign with a sharp copy and a bold visual breaks the category code to drive home the message and reiterates News18’s No.1 position among its competition with respect to viewership.
Since BARC resumed ratings of news channels in March 2022, CNN-News18 has consistently led the way in the English news genre. With dedicated viewership and impactful presentation of prime time anchors like Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan, and Shivani Gupta, CNN-News18 is poised not only to expand its market share but also to enhance its brand image and establish stronger ties with advertisers with its growing visibility.
CNN-News18

