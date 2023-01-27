CNN-News18 records 42.7% market share in January 3rd week, beats Times Now and Republic TV combined

CNN-News18 Managing Editor Zakka Jacob thanked its loyal viewers for the continued support on Twitter. CNN-News18 said that channel's viewership has grown steadily because of the focus on programming and broad-basing content for all geographies.

CNN-News18 has defeated its rivals by recording a market share of 42.7 percent in the third week of January. The channel's market share is now more than the combined market share of its competitors Republic TV and Times Now, as per the data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

After CNN-News 18, the other channels such as Republic TV recorded a market share of 23.4 percent, Times Now 18.3 percent, followed by Mirror Now at 11.1 percent and India Today Television at 4.4 percent.

The channel celebrated its 40-week leadership streak via Twitter.

CNN-News18 beats all its competitors to remain on the top slot for 40th week! Keep watching #News18 - your only destination for news#CNNNews18 #CNNNews18Number1 pic.twitter.com/fMgUL2hDDj— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 27, 2023

As per the data, CNN-News18 was 133 percent ahead of Times Now and 83 percent ahead of Republic TV in week three of January.

According to News18, the channel’s viewership has grown steadily because of the focus on programming and broad-basing content for all geographies across the country.

This week @CNNnews18 is more than its two nearest rivals put together. Wouldn't have been possible without the support of each one of our loyal viewers. Thank you 🙏Quality matters. Content wins. 👏📺 pic.twitter.com/slgJzOLMdg— Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) January 27, 2023

“Wouldn’t have been possible without the support of each one of our loyal viewers. Thank you…” he added.

During this month, CNN-News18 consistently defeated Republic TV, Times Now, Mirror Now, and India Today Television in the English general news segment. Whereas News18 India defeated Aaj Tak, India TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and Republic Bharat in the Hindi general news segment.

According to the previous week’s data issued by the BARC, in the English general news section, CNN-News18 maintained first place with 33.0 percent in the first week and with 34.7 percent in the second week as well.