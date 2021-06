The path to the future leads through a winding road of technological evolution. CNBCTV18.com’s Haptik Customer First is a foray into the further reaches of innovative implementations in the customer value-chain. It captures success stories of brands that have remodelled the modern-day concept of digitalisation.

Haptik Customer First helps businesses understand the need for leveraging intelligent technological solutions to improve customer satisfaction and build long-term customer relationships. The series shares stories and practical information on how the utilisation of technological tools can stand for something that not only resonates with customer values, but also delights them every step of the way.

Haptik is one of the world’s largest Conversational AI companies building Intelligent Virtual Assistants that help brands manage conversations at scale. Together with CNBCTV18.com, Haptik brings together proven success stories of technological feats achieved across sectors through conversations with industry leaders and professionals about how they use technology to deliver quicker, better and more relevant solutions to their customers.

Haptik Customer First is a glimpse into how neo-technology is aggressively occupying the front and centre of the customer-related arms of a brand, switching up from its earlier role of being the background workhorse that housed the cogs and gears of a company workflow. Centring itself on providing relevant solutions and tailor-made services to customers, the series focuses on real-life accounts of transformed customer experiences through the permeation of smart technology into the arterial network of a business.

In recognising the dire need to do away with the rudimentary, traditional business systems and adopt the smarter and holistic ways to service the consumer, Haptik Customer First seeks to explore possibilities in the technological realm that can be utilised to enhance consumer satisfaction.

Brands now have the power to reach their customers in an instant, from any corner of the world. Haptik Customer First explores this power of digitalisation, with which the customer value chain could metamorphose into a real-time, virtual entity from being a mere concept.

The series implores various industries to use modern solutions such as virtual assistants, the Internet of Things, computer learning, and blockchain, among others, to deliver services and intangible products to the consumer. By deploying such advanced digital tools, brands are now moving towards a more insightful, personalised world of customer service.

In the post-pandemic world, consumerism stands on the precipice of a complete overhaul. Technology has allowed businesses to stitch together end-to-end journeys for their customers, right from the first meeting to aftercare, digitally.

Watch Haptik Customer First to discover the brands that have actively adopted digital transformations and revolutionised customer service.