IBLA 2023: TVS Group's Venu Srinivasan recognised for lifetime achievement

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 7:56:48 PM IST (Updated)

IBLA 2023: Venu is an iconic figure in the Indian business world, who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of the country's automobile industry. His visionary leadership and innovative ideas have helped TVS Group become one of the most successful and respected conglomerates in India. 

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of the TVS Group, on Thursday received the Lifetime Achievement honour at the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai.

Receiving the award, Venu recalled the circumstances under which he took charge of the company, when his father, TVS founder TS Srinivasan, passed away. "...initially, it was tough, but success came quite easily and sometimes success comes too easily and you trip and fall."
He said the company's plan is to make a splash abroad. "Next, we have to go to Latin America where we have a very small footprint; to Southeast Asia; and ultimately, North America and Europe as well ... but (it is ) not for me to do; I'll handed over the baton to the next generation," he said.
