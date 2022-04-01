CNBC-TV18 IBLA live updates: India Inc's best and brighest set to take centre stage today

Today's schedule in a nutshell.

CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan will start the proceedings with a welcome address at 5pm, followed by a conversation with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 5.05 pm.

Sitharaman will then hold a townhall with India Inc on "Accelerating growth in a post-COVID world".

The India Business Leader Awards will be presented from 6 pm