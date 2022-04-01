CNBC-TV18 IBLA live updates: India Inc's best and brighest set to take centre stage today

CNBC-TV18 IBLA live updates: It's that time of the year again, when CNBC-TV18 recognises the movers and shakers from India Inc. The 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) will be held today at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The 17th edition of the awards are presented by Standard Chartered in partnership with Hindustan Time. The IBLA, Asia's most distinguished awards for excellence in leadership, recognise leaders who create and sustain entrepreneurial initiatives, develop best practices and carve out powerful businesses. Today, we salute the visionaries that have led India's glorious journey from the front.
Sanjiv Bajaj: Ukraine War is causing more uncertainty, and some buyers may turn turn into savers. If the crisis ends, we could have a big year. High inflation is mostly due to supply side constraints. Oil, Food prices have gone up dramatically. Taking interest rates up will not help address issues on the supply side.
Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman, Serum Institute of India (from left), his grandson Cyrus, and son, SII CEO Adar arrive at IBLA
Sanjeev Mehta, HUL: The current inflation is unprecedented. There are many factors, including the Russia-Ukraine War. Inflation always hurts the common man. I won't talk about the medium-term, I'm not concerned; structurally, FMCG is very attractive. Immediately, however, inflation bites.
Shereen Bhan: This is the first big event we are holding after the restrictions were lifted. The finance minister is already here with us, and will join us on stage shortly.
This is the first in-person IBLA after 2020. Because of the pandemic, the 2021 edition was held virtually.
Shereen Bhan: We have had a very exhaustive jury round -- they went over every nominee with a fine-tooth comb. We have arrived at a very diverse set of winners.
The winners have been hand-picked by a seven-member jury comprising Laxman Narasimhan (jury chairperson), CEO, Reckitt Benckiser; Suresh Narayanan, CMC, Nestle India; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, India and South Asia markets, (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka),Standard Chartered India; Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Munish Verma, Managing Partner, SoftBank; Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys; and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge (Naukri.com).
