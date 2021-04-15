  • SENSEX
CLSA gives 'Outperform' rating for Adani Ports despite the Yangon container terminal controversy

Updated : April 15, 2021 01:07 PM IST

While a $133 million investment in Myanmar is not a big write-off for the firm under a worst-case scenario it is reputational risk, it added.
CLSA also states their ESG score factors is a risk already and the company which has risen on thin volume, may see volatility from such controversy.
CLSA has set a price target of Rs 770 for the stock.
Published : April 15, 2021 01:06 PM IST

