CLSA gives 'Outperform' rating for Adani Ports despite the Yangon container terminal controversy
Updated : April 15, 2021 01:07 PM IST
While a $133 million investment in Myanmar is not a big write-off for the firm under a worst-case scenario it is reputational risk, it added.
CLSA also states their ESG score factors is a risk already and the company which has risen on thin volume, may see volatility from such controversy.
CLSA has set a price target of Rs 770 for the stock.
