Climate not considered a top 10 risk by CEOs, reveals survey

Updated : January 21, 2020 11:55 AM IST

In its annual report ahead of the gathering in Davos, financial services group PwC said climate change and environmental issues are ranked as the 11th biggest threat to their companies' growth prospects.
Other concerns in the top 10 include trade conflicts, lack of skills among workers and populism in politics.
According to the survey, 24 percent of CEOs are “extremely concerned” about climate-related issues, compared to 38 percent for over-regulation.
