Climate crisis FAQ: What is carbon neutrality, net-zero emission, climate positive?

Carbon neutral is the new gold as more and more companies are pledging to become carbon neutral, net-zero, and even climate positive.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra explains the meaning of these, and India's stand.

What is carbon neutrality?

Carbon neutrality refers to achieving net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. It is done by balancing carbon dioxide emissions with its removal or by eliminating emissions from the environment.

What is net-zero emission?

While carbon-neutral refers to balancing the total amount of carbon emissions, net-zero carbon means ensuring zero carbon emission.

What is carbon negative or climate positive?

Carbon negative or being climate positive is one step ahead of being carbon neutral. It means removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than you emit.

What are carbon credits?

Carbon credit is a permit allowing the holder to emit a limited amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. This limited amount is 1 tonne of carbon dioxide for 1 credit according to the rules.

Who are the world’s biggest carbon emitters?

China, US, and India are the top three CO2 emitters in the world. These economies contribute 50 percent of the world’s CO2 emission. Currently, Bhutan is the only carbon negative country in the world.

For more details, watch the video.