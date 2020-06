DHL Express has suspended picking shipments from China, Hong Kong and Macau destined for India with immediate effect for the next 10 days. The move comes amid uncertainty surrounding clearance of consignments from China and Hong Kong at sea and airports in India, DHL Express said.

"Over the last few days we are witnessing a severe lag in customs clearance for shipments originating from China, Hong Kong and Macau across all the ports in India", DHL said in an email to clients who were adversely impacted, a copy of which was seen by CNBC-TV18.

The letter read, "This [the lag in clearance] has led to uncontrollable queuing, congestion and delays of shipments in our clearance ports across the country."

Therefore, to ensure shipments originating from other countries are not affected by this congestion, DHL Express has decided to temporarily suspend picking up new shipments from China and Hong Kong and Macau.

The company said that it was monitoring the situation closely.

The delays could create more problems for various Indian sectors including the auto industry which is preparing to ramp-up production and is relying on timely availability of spare parts.

The Auto Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) told CNBC-TV18, "There's no challenge immediately as the industry keeps a buffer of stocks but if the situation is prolonged it will hamper production."

CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that import shipments originating from China and Hong Kong have been held back at major Indian seaport and airports since Monday. Customs authorities in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad have ordered these consignments to undergo a "100 percent examination" at the item-level, leading to significant delays. Even those shipments which have been given an Out of Charge (OOC) order are being held back at ports and container freight stations.

Authorities have instructed staff at ports to "open and de-stuff all container cargo and examine 100 percent (all packages) at the item level. Verify declared quantity, description, address, other notification claimed valuation, and check for concealment," according to information accessed by CNBC-TV18.