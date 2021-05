Cipla has entered into a distribution marketing contract for Roche's COVID-19 antibody-drug cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab. Umang Vora, Managing Director and Global CEO of Cipla spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the IP waiver and vaccine production.

“There are two types of problems that are sought to be solved. First is the most immediate problem of vaccinating the people and the second is the problem around long-term access,” he said.

“I am not so sure that an IP waiver at this stage is something that can solve an immediate problem. It may be able to solve longer-term problems but the immediate problems perhaps need to be solved by more collaborations like what we have been having with the rest of the large pharmaceutical players and there are templates that exist for this in partnerships that have already happened,” he added.

“We are ramping up Remdesivir quite significantly and so are some of the other Indian companies as well,” he shared.

“We are currently about over 2-3 times of what we did in wave one of COVID-19 in terms of Remdesivir ramp up,” he further mentioned.