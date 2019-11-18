#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Carlyle and Hong Kong fund in fray for Wockhardt divisions

Updated : November 18, 2019 11:06 AM IST

Wockhardt has a diversified product portfolio with presence in therapeutic segments such as cardiology, dermatology, diabetes, respiratory and ophthalmology. It is not clear which of these divisions will be sold.
The company had a total debt of Rs 3,367 crore as on March 31, 2019, and its current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,022 crores.

