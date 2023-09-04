CNBC TV18
Cipla acquires Actor Pharma for $49 Million, sets sights on South African market expansion

The acquisition is expected to be signed within 14 days and the transaction is likely to be completed within 4 months.

By Mitali Mohite  Sept 4, 2023 11:01:59 PM IST (Published)

With a view to expand its footprint in the South African market, Cipla will acquire a privately owned consumer health and generic medicine company Actor Pharma. The acquisition will take place at a cost of ZAR900 million or $48.6 million.

As per the company, the transaction was executed through Cipla’s wholly-owned subsidiary in South Africa, that signed a binding term-sheet with Actor Holdings to acquire 100 percent of the issued ordinary shares of Actor Pharma.
The company said this is a "strategic acquisition" that will "leverage cost synergies in South African market". With Actor Pharma’s focus on the consumer-driven market and pipeline of new launches, Cipla expects its over‐the‐counter revenue to get a boost.
"This is in line with our strategy of strengthening our OTC and wellness portfolio. We believe this is an excellent opportunity to leverage our existing marketing capabilities, unlock future growth opportunities and optimize the performance of our pipeline" said Umang Vohra, Global MD & CEO, Cipla Limited.
The acquisition is expected to be signed within 14 days and the transaction is likely to be completed within 4 months.
The transaction is expected to close in three-four months, subject to the negotiation and signing of the definitive transaction agreements (which are expected to be concluded imminently) as well as receiving regulatory approval from South Africa’s Competition Commission, Cipla said.
