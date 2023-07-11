American entertainment company Cineverse announces launch of Cineverse Services India

The new unit, located in Kolkata and adjacent to Cineverse's Engineering & Technology facility, will focus on providing customer service, quality control, operations, accounting, information technology, administrative and other back-office functions to support Cineverse's growth.

American entertainment company Cineverse Corp., a global streaming technology and entertainment company, on Tuesday, announced the launch of Cineverse Services India (CSI). This new business unit is set up to facilitate Cineverse's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) strategy, which is central to cost-cutting efforts in the current fiscal year.

The new unit, located in Kolkata and adjacent to Cineverse's Engineering & Technology facility, will focus on providing customer service, quality control, operations, accounting, information technology, administrative and other back-office functions to support Cineverse's growth.