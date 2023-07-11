CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsAmerican entertainment company Cineverse announces launch of Cineverse Services India

American entertainment company Cineverse announces launch of Cineverse Services India

American entertainment company Cineverse announces launch of Cineverse Services India
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 7:31:32 PM IST (Updated)

The new unit, located in Kolkata and adjacent to Cineverse's Engineering & Technology facility, will focus on providing customer service, quality control, operations, accounting, information technology, administrative and other back-office functions to support Cineverse's growth.

American entertainment company Cineverse Corp., a global streaming technology and entertainment company, on Tuesday, announced the launch of Cineverse Services India (CSI). This new business unit is set up to facilitate Cineverse's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) strategy, which is central to cost-cutting efforts in the current fiscal year.

Share Market Live


The new unit, located in Kolkata and adjacent to Cineverse's Engineering & Technology facility, will focus on providing customer service, quality control, operations, accounting, information technology, administrative and other back-office functions to support Cineverse's growth.
The Company forecasts approximately $7.5 million in SG&A cost reductions over the course of the current fiscal year (a 21 percent reduction), driven by savings from the relocation of more than 50 identified Cineverse domestic roles, full-time role eliminations, and the reduction of third-party contract labour. The Company expects the majority of back office and support roles to be operated from CSI, while the domestic employee focus will centre on sales, business development, content and consumer strategy roles.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X