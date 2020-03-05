  • SENSEX
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India declares interim dividend of Rs 24 a share

Updated : March 05, 2020 06:19 PM IST

The record date for the payment of interim dividend has been fixed on March, 18, 2020, Godfrey Phillips India said.
GPI is the flagship firm of Modi Enterprises selling cigarettes under brands such as Four Square, Red & White, and ?Cavanders.
Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Bina Modi seeking to restrain her son Lalit Modi from going ahead with arbitration proceedings in Singapore.
