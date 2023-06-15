CNBC TV18
ChrysCapital invests $100 million in Lenskart to propel its global expansion plans
By Shruti Malhotra   | Aishwarya Anand  Jun 15, 2023 1:15:50 PM IST (Updated)

This marked one of the largest funding rounds in the recent past, at its existing valuation of $4.5 billion. This also resulted in ADIA becoming one of the largest shareholders in Lenskart.

Private equity firm ChrysCapital has invested $100 million in eyewear brand Lenskart via primary and secondary share purchases, bring the company’s total capital infusion to $850 million in the past year. The fresh investment comes nearly 3 months after the ecommerce portal for eyewear in India raised $500 million from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), for a 10 percent stake.

On March 23, fair-trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has given approval under the green channel route to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for acquiring a stake in Lenskart.
