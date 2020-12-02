Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi raises $3.9 billion in equity deal - term sheet

Updated : December 02, 2020 07:39 AM IST

Xiaomi reported a 19 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Nov. 24, as the Chinese smartphone maker’s shipments surged by 45.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said it had taken market share in China and Europe as its rival Huawei Technologies faced US sanctions that have hit its supply chain.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi raises $3.9 billion in equity deal - term sheet

