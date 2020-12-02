Business Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi raises $3.9 billion in equity deal - term sheet Updated : December 02, 2020 07:39 AM IST Xiaomi reported a 19 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Nov. 24, as the Chinese smartphone maker’s shipments surged by 45.3 percent from a year earlier. The company said it had taken market share in China and Europe as its rival Huawei Technologies faced US sanctions that have hit its supply chain. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.