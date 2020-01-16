#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
China, US sign initial trade pact but doubts and tariffs linger

Updated : January 16, 2020 06:46 PM IST

The centerpiece of the deal is a pledge by China to purchase at least an additional $200 billion worth of  US farm products and other goods and services over two years, above a baseline of $186 billion in purchases in 2017, the White House said.
Market turmoil and reduced investment tied to the trade war would likely cut global growth in 2019 to its lowest rate since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund said in October.
