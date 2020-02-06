Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

China to halve additional tariffs on some US imports

Updated : February 06, 2020 11:25 AM IST

China's finance ministry said that tariff reductions for the relevant goods, which were implemented on September 1, will take effect from 0501 GMT or 10:31 am on February 14.
The reductions come about three weeks after the two countries signed the Phase 1 trade deal in Washington.
After the announcement, the yuan hit its highest in two weeks while Asian stocks and Wall Street futures also rallied.
China to halve additional tariffs on some US imports

You May Also Like

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement