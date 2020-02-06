Business
China to halve additional tariffs on some US imports
Updated : February 06, 2020 11:25 AM IST
China's finance ministry said that tariff reductions for the relevant goods, which were implemented on September 1, will take effect from 0501 GMT or 10:31 am on February 14.
The reductions come about three weeks after the two countries signed the Phase 1 trade deal in Washington.
After the announcement, the yuan hit its highest in two weeks while Asian stocks and Wall Street futures also rallied.