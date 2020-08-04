Business Chennai Super Kings: The business behind the sports and entertainment Updated : August 04, 2020 09:06 PM IST CSK's revenue & profit are lower this year due to a Rs 54 crore lower payout from BCCI in FY20. RK Damani, founder of DMart, increased his stake by 0.55% in this financial year. The company also contributed Rs 20 crore to Electoral Bonds. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply