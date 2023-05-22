Chalo raises $57 million in equity & debt round; valued at $400-450 million

The company that has so far raised $119 million in funding and is valued at $400-450 million with this latest round. Reports had suggested that Chalo’s valuation also slipped in this round, however Co-Founder & CEO Mohit Dubey denied this in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18.

Public transport technology company Chalo has raised $45 million in an equity round led by Avataar Ventures, along with participation from existing investor Lightrock, Waterbridge and others. The firm has also raised $12 million in venture debt from Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures.

"In October 2021 we had raised $40 million from Lightrock. Since then the company has grown multiple times on all fronts of the business. Chalo is operating in 50 cities, including Manila and Bangkok. The valuation has gone up significantly with this round. The funding has not come as down round,” said Dubey.