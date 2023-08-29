Chalet Hotels plans 1000 more rooms across India; MD says all are under development already

Chalet Hotels is in the process of developing approximately 1,000 more rooms, which are currently at various stages, across the country. K Raheja Corp-backed Chalet Hotels, a premium hotel brand in India, currently manage upscale hotels in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru under renowned names like JW Marriott, Westin, Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Renaissance.

Share Market Live NSE

In March this year, Chalet Hotels entered an agreement to acquire The Dukes Retreat in Khandala, Maharashtra. Recently, Chalet Hotels unveiled plans for a Taj Group collaboration in Delhi T3 (airport terminal) and a Westin property in Hyderabad.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Sethi, CEO and MD of Chalet Hotels said that the group has introduced 88 new rooms in Pune, which are about to become available. Additionally, an office tower in Bengaluru, of which three floors have already been occupied. An office tower in Mumbai is also ready for leasing, and its operations will commence shortly.

He further added that these two offices, in conjunction with the impact of the new Hyderabad hotel, the renovation of The Dukes, the Pune expansion, and the upcoming construction of the Delhi hotel (slated to begin in the next few weeks and be completed within two years), all contribute significantly to its growth strategy. Furthermore, have plans for a new hotel in Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Collectively, these capacity additions are expected to be highly advantageous.

He said, “We are also looking at adding 130 rooms in our Bengaluru hotel. So, we have got about 1,000 rooms under various stages of design and development.”

Regarding expansion, Sethi mentioned that the third and fourth quarters consistently exhibit robust performance, primarily driven by a robust segment of weddings within the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) category. Moreover, international corporate travel tends to be notably high during the latter half of the year.

For more details, watch the accompanying video

Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog