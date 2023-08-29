CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsChalet Hotels plans 1000 more rooms across India; MD says all are under development already

Chalet Hotels plans 1000 more rooms across India; MD says all are under development already

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Sethi, CEO and MD of Chalet Hotels said that the group has introduced 88 new rooms in Pune, which are about to become available. Additionally, an office tower in Bengaluru, of which three floors have already been occupied. An office tower in Mumbai is also ready for leasing, and its operations will commence shortly.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 29, 2023 4:22:29 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Chalet Hotels is in the process of developing approximately 1,000 more rooms, which are currently at various stages, across the country. K Raheja Corp-backed Chalet Hotels, a premium hotel brand in India, currently manage  upscale hotels in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru under renowned names like JW Marriott, Westin, Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Renaissance.

Share Market Live


In March this year, Chalet Hotels entered an agreement to acquire The Dukes Retreat in Khandala, Maharashtra. Recently, Chalet Hotels unveiled plans for a Taj Group collaboration in Delhi T3 (airport terminal) and a Westin property in Hyderabad.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Sethi, CEO and MD of Chalet Hotels said that the group has introduced 88 new rooms in Pune, which are about to become available. Additionally, an office tower in Bengaluru, of which three floors have already been occupied. An office tower in Mumbai is also ready for leasing, and its operations will commence shortly.
He further added that these two offices, in conjunction with the impact of the new Hyderabad hotel, the renovation of The Dukes, the Pune expansion, and the upcoming construction of the Delhi hotel (slated to begin in the next few weeks and be completed within two years), all contribute significantly to its growth strategy. Furthermore, have plans for a new hotel in Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Collectively, these capacity additions are expected to be highly advantageous.
He said, “We are also looking at adding 130 rooms in our Bengaluru hotel. So, we have got about 1,000 rooms under various stages of design and development.”
Regarding expansion, Sethi mentioned that the third and fourth quarters consistently exhibit robust performance, primarily driven by a robust segment of weddings within the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) category. Moreover, international corporate travel tends to be notably high during the latter half of the year.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

chalet hotelsJW MarriottTaj Group of HotelsWestin Hotel

Recommended Articles

View All
Nippon Paint to repurchase India businesses from Singapore's Wuthelam Group

Nippon Paint to repurchase India businesses from Singapore's Wuthelam Group

Aug 29, 2023 IST1 Min Read

CCI releases draft rules to encourage settlements, minimise litigation

CCI releases draft rules to encourage settlements, minimise litigation

Aug 29, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Navneet Education investee company K-12 Techno Services in deal talks, Kedaara likely to invest Rs 1,000 crore

Navneet Education investee company K-12 Techno Services in deal talks, Kedaara likely to invest Rs 1,000 crore

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X