Business CG Power lenders approve Murugappa Group led Tube Investments' takeover bid Updated : August 28, 2020 09:05 PM IST "Lenders have agreed to issue the Letter of Intent (LoI) to Murugappa Group for CG Power today," said a person directly involved with he matter. The stressed power equipment maker will now hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on September 2 to secure their approval for transfer of shares to Tube Investments. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply