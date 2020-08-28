  • SENSEX
CG Power lenders approve Murugappa Group led Tube Investments' takeover bid

Updated : August 28, 2020 09:05 PM IST

"Lenders have agreed to issue the Letter of Intent (LoI) to Murugappa Group for CG Power today," said a person directly involved with he matter.
The stressed power equipment maker will now hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on September 2 to secure their approval for transfer of shares to Tube Investments.
