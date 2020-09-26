Business CFMA says mulling class-action suit against Franklin Templeton Updated : September 26, 2020 08:33 PM IST The CFMA asked all investors to file their complaints to the Economic Offence Wing of Chennai Police The CFMA said the FIR has been registered following a complaint filed by the investors' body and few others with the EOW, Chennai, in May. After the six schemes were closed, several investors have filed complaints against the fund house Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.