Business CEOs indicate business sentiment revival; steady recovery of Indian economy on anvil: CII Updated : October 04, 2020 04:09 PM IST On consumer demand, 32 percent of the CEOs are hoping for better prospects, while another 27 percent of them expect no change when compared to the second half of last year. According to the chamber, the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector has been sequentially improving with each month.