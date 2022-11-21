Centre to announce framework to counter fake reviews

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or services.

The government will on Monday announce frameworks to counter fake reviews and unverified star ratings on e-commerce websites, hotel, and travel booking platforms.

But fake reviews and star ratings mislead consumers into buying online products and services.

Stakeholders from e-commerce companies have claimed they have frameworks in place by which they monitor fake reviews.

