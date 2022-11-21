Centre to announce framework to counter fake reviews

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or services.
The government will on Monday announce frameworks to counter fake reviews and unverified star ratings on e-commerce websites, hotel, and travel booking platforms.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer
IST4 Min(s) Read
Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market
IST4 Min(s) Read
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm
IST4 Min(s) Read
Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or services.
But fake reviews and star ratings mislead consumers into buying online products and services.
Stakeholders from e-commerce companies have claimed they have frameworks in place by which they monitor fake reviews.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!